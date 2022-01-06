Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Bhutan's Thimphu

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Bhutan's capital Thimphu, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Thursday.

According to NCS, an earthquake occurred 68 km southwest of Thimphu.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 20:16:11 IST, Lat: 26.97 and Long: 89.24, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 68km SW of Thimphu, Bhutan," NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor