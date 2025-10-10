Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 10 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Myanmar early Friday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 10/10/2025 05:53:57 IST, Lat: 18.49 N, Long: 93.80 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

On October 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Myanmar, according to the NCS.

According to the statement, the earthquake struck at a depth of 73 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 06/10/2025 01:14:01 IST, Lat: 26.68 N, Long: 95.92 E, Depth: 73 Km, Location: Myanmar."

On October 5, another earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck the region at a depth of 88 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 06/10/2025 00:16:03 IST, Lat: 23.69 N, Long: 94.12 E, Depth: 88 Km, Location: Myanmar."

On October 3, yet another earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Myanmar at a depth of 90 kilometres.

As per the NCS, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 03/10/2025 09:54:06 IST, Lat: 24.70 N, Long: 94.89 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor