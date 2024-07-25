Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts China's Xinjiang

Xinjiang [China], July 25 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale has jolted China's Xinjiang on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the tremors was felt at 3:19 pm (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 37.26 North and longitude 75.15 East, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Taking to X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/07/2024 15:19:32 IST, Lat: 37.26 N, Long: 75.15 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xinjiang."

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

