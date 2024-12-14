Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], December 14 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Myanmar on Saturday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 70 kilometeres at 6:35 am (IST). It was recorded at the Latitude 25.47 N and Longitude 97.02 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 14/12/2024 06:35:27 IST, Lat: 25.47 N, Long: 97.02 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Myanmar."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

