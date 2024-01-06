Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Southern California's Lytle Creek

California [US], January 6 : A magnitude-4.2 earthquake rattled 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek in Southern California on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The tremors were felt at 18:55:54, and the depth of the earthquake was registered at 8.8 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 34.265°N and Longitude: 117.510°W, respectively.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek, CA," USGS Earthquakes posted on X.

https://x.com/USGS_Quakes/status/1743353686989160479?s=20

It is further said that there is a one-in-20 per cent chance of a larger earthquake within the next few days.

Earlier, the USGS Earthquakes posted, "M4.1 earthquake this morning near Lytle Creek, near where the San Jacinto fault intersects with the San Andreas fault. As always, about a 1-in-20 chance of a larger earthquake within the next few days."

https://x.com/USGS_Quakes/status/1743352771221291401?s=20

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor