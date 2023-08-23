Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Tibet's Xizang

Xizang [Tibet], August 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Xizang region of Tibet on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 00:16:41 Indian Standard Time (IST) and at a depth of 10 kilometres. Taking to its Twitter handle, NCS stated, " Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 23-08-2023, 00:16:41 IST, Lat: 31.16 & Long: 95.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang.”

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

