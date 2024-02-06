Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 6 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 3.17 pm.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 15:17:08 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 70.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor