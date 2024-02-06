Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 6 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 8:52 pm.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 102 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-02-2024, 20:52:52 IST, Lat: 36.30 & Long: 71.46, Depth: 102 Km,Region: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a post on X.

Earlier in the afternoon too, an earthquake of the same magnitude hit Afghanistan.

