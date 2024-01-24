Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 24-01-2024, 16:16:41 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 71.78, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Further details about are awaited.

