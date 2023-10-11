Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tajikistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richer Scale jolted Tajikistan on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:53 am (IST) on Wednesday at a depth of 120 kms.

The NCS posted on its official handle on X, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 09:53:12 IST, Lat: 37.66 & Long: 74.14, Depth: 120 Km , Location: Tajikistan."

Earlier, on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rocked Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake in Afghanistan occurred at 6:11 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kms.

The NCS posted on the microblogging site, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 06:11:56 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long: 62.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

