Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Tibet's Xizang

Xizang [Tibet], June 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet's Xizang on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 33.86 N and Longitude 86.23 E and at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS stated. The earthquake occurred on Sunday at 9:31 pm (IST), according to NCS.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 09/06/2024 21:31:26 IST, Lat: 33.86 N, Long: 86.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 30 kilometres, according to NCS. The earthquake occurred on Saturday at 4:29 pm (IST), NCS stated.

Taking to X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/06/2024 16:29:09 IST, Lat: 33.51 N, Long: 86.05 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Xizang."

