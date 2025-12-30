Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Indonesia

Bukit [Indonesia], December 30 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Indonesia on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 30/12/2025 19:13:13 IST, Lat: 4.75 N, Long: 96.87 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bukit, Indonesia."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earlier on December 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Northern Sumatra at a depth of 64km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 28/12/2025 07:45:56 IST, Lat: 0.41 N, Long: 99.75 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia."

Earlier on December 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 had struck Northern Sumatra.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 03/12/2025 02:20:33 IST, Lat: 2.78 N, Long: 97.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia", NCS wrote on X.

On November 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra.Earlier in October, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, as per the NCS.

The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.

