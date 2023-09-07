Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], September 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The depth of the quake was registered at 25 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 07-09-2023, 10:29:21 IST, Lat: 22.42 & Long: 93.85, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, on August 21, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted parts of Myanmar.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment.

