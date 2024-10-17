Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits northern Afghanistan
By ANI | Published: October 17, 2024 04:53 PM2024-10-17T16:53:59+5:302024-10-17T16:55:12+5:30
Kabul [Afghanistan], October 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit northern Afghanistan on Thursday. According to the NCS, ...
Kabul [Afghanistan], October 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit northern Afghanistan on Thursday.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 4:23 pm and the quake's epicentre was located at 36.52° North latitude and 71.31° East longitude, with a depth of 10 km.
"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 17/10/2024 16:23:35 IST, Lat: 36.52 N, Long: 71.37 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology posted on X.
No reports of damage or casualties have been received yet.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app