Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Pakistan areas

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 14 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted areas in Pakistan on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Saturday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 6:53 pm. The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at latitude 26.11 N and longitude 63.78 E.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 14/06/2025 18:53:58 IST, Lat: 26.11 N, Long: 63.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

EQ of M: 4.4, On: 14/06/2025 18:53:58 IST, Lat: 26.11 N, Long: 63.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/BvAAIU65xD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 14, 2025

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.

