Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 12:23:28 IST on Tuesday and at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 26-09-2023, 12:23:28 IST, Lat: 35.05 & Long: 73.86, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform X.

Further details are awaited.

