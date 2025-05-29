Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Pakistan
By ANI | Updated: May 29, 2025 17:48 IST2025-05-29T17:44:14+5:302025-05-29T17:48:18+5:30
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan on Thursday, as per ...
Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Richter scale struck Pakistan on Thursday, as per National Center of Seismology (NCS).
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 16:06 hours IST (Indian Standard Time).
"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 29/05/2025 16:06:56 IST, Lat: 30.14 N, Long: 70.36 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."
https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1928040967627522401
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the NCS said.
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:20 pm (IST) at latitude 31.31 N, and longitude 72.52 E.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers.
In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 27/05/2025 19:20:39 IST, Lat: 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, Depth: 111 Km, Location: Pakistan."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app