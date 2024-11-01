Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], November 1 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) confirmed.

Yje NCS said the earthquake hit at 9:09 AM (IST), at a depth of 90 km.

The epicentre of the quake was recorded at Latitude 37.41 N and Longitude 73.29 E.

EQ of M: 4.5, On: 01/11/2024 08:09:36 IST, Lat: 37.41 N, Long: 73.29 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 01/11/2024 08:09:36 IST, Lat: 37.41 N, Long: 73.29 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on X (formerly Twitter).

