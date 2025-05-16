Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 Hits China, Tremors Felt in Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck south-western China in the early hours of Friday, May 16, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake struck at around 6.29 am (IST) at a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt in neighbouring Myanmar.

As per the US Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred with the epicentre 32 km from Baoshan, Yunnan. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/05/2025 06:29:51 IST, Lat: 25.05 N, Long: 99.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China," NCS in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.