Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 3 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Myanmar on Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 7:03 AM and at a depth of 90 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 03/11/2025 07:03:03 IST, Lat: 24.99 N, Long: 95.05 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS wrote on X.

EQ of M: 4.5, On: 03/11/2025 07:03:03 IST, Lat: 24.99 N, Long: 95.05 E, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/sUThIIapy7 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 3, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Myanmar. The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 11:00 AM and at a depth of 37 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 29/10/2025 11:00:59 IST, Lat: 21.79 N, Long: 93.45 E, Depth: 37 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in firmer ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, vector and water-borne diseases.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population. Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

