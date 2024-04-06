Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan
By ANI | Published: April 6, 2024 05:36 PM2024-04-06T17:36:21+5:302024-04-06T17:40:04+5:30
Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Pakistan on Saturday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 16:13:08 Indian Standard Time (IST). The depth of the quake was at the depth of 205 km.
https://twitter.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1776566832675053677
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 16:13:08 IST, Lat: 31.71 & Long: 72.27, Depth: 205 Km, Region: Pakistan," said the NCS in a post on X.
More details are awaited.
