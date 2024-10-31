Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Xizang, China

New Delhi [India], October 31 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Xizang on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake hit at 7:02 am (IST).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 29.76 North and Longitude 92.17 East, at a depth of 110 kilometres, the NCS stated.

EQ of M: 4.5, On: 31/10/2024 07:02:45 IST, Lat: 29.76 N, Long: 92.17 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Xizang.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 31/10/2024 07:02:45 IST, Lat: 29.76 N, Long: 92.17 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Xizang," the National Centre for Seismology said on X (formerly Twitter).

