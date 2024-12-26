Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes in Tajikistan
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], December 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Tajikistan in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 05:44 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 130 kilometres at Latitude 38.20 N and Longitude 72.89 E.
