Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Tajikistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], November 10 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the richter scale jolted Tajikistan on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 7:48 pm (IST), at a depth of 145 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 37.48 N and Longitude 72.39 E.

