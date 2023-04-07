Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Tibet's Xizang

Xizang [Tibet], April 7 : An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 jolted the Xizang region in Southern Tibet on Thursday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 23:32:20 IST on Thursday.

The epicentre, with a depth of 30 km was determined to be at 34.70 degrees north latitude and 82.01 degrees east longitude.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 06-04-2023, 23:32:20 IST, Lat: 34.70 & Long: 82.01, Depth: 30 Km, Region: Xizang," NCS said in a tweet.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now.

This is the second quake within four days of the previous one which occurred on Monday in Tibet's Xizang region.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-04-2023, 01:12:34 IST, Lat: 33.54 & Long: 84.41, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Xizang," the NCS tweeted on Monday.

