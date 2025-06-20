Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 20 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale has jolted Afghanistan on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 50 kilometres at 6:11 am (IST). The NCS reported that the earthquake occurred at a latitude of 34.89 N and a longitude of 62.54 E.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 20/06/2025 06:11:27 IST, Lat: 34.89 N, Long: 62.54 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS posted on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1935863753821630573

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor