Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts China's Southern Xinjiang

Xinjiang [China], February 16 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Southern Xinjiang region of China on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at about 9:08 pm.

The depth of the quake was recorded at 180 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 16-02-2024, 21:08:35 IST, Lat: 35.69 & Long: 77.40, Depth: 180 Km ,Region: Southern Xinjiang, China," read a post on the official X handle of NCS.

Further details are awaited. .

