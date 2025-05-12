Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Pakistan on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

EQ of M: 4.6, On: 12/05/2025 13:26:32 IST, Lat: 29.12 N, Long: 67.26 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/x6TpdHyX6U — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 12, 2025

The details were shared by the NCS in a post on X. The tremor occurred at 13:26:32 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 29.12 North and longitude 67.26 East. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 12/05/2025 13:26:32 IST, Lat: 29.12 N, Long: 67.26 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

However, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

