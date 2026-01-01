Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 1 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Myanmar on Thursday evening, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 18:48 IST, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.6, On: 01/01/2026 18:48:59 IST, Lat: 22.79 N, Long: 95.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2006719537178345795?s=20

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Myanmar on Monday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 130km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 29/12/2025 21:00:37 IST, Lat: 25.75 N, Long: 96.50 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes and tsunamis along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.

In the aftermath of the magnitude 7.7 and 6.4 earthquakes that struck central Myanmar on March 28, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a series of rapidly rising health threats for tens of thousands of displaced people in earthquake-affected areas: tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and vector- and water-borne diseases.

A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading centre to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.

The Sagaing Fault increases the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of Myanmar's population.

Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor