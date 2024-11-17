Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 4:43 am (IST), at a depth of 160 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.12 N and Longitude 71.16 E.

EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/11/2024 04:43:20 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/NWGtAkKXHI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 16, 2024

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 17/11/2024 04:43:20 IST, Lat: 36.12 N, Long: 71.16 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor