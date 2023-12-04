Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Pakistan
By ANI | Published: December 4, 2023 12:28 AM2023-12-04T00:28:11+5:302023-12-04T00:30:03+5:30
Islamabad [Pakistan], December 4 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan on Saturday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The quake occured on Saturday night at 23:52:22 IST at a depth of 24 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 03-12-2023, 23:52:22 IST, Lat: 32.06 & Long: 69.86, Depth: 24 Km, Location: Pakistan," read a post on the official NCS handle on X.
No casualties have been reported.
More details are awaited.
