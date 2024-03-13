Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Afghanistan
By ANI | Published: March 13, 2024 10:06 PM2024-03-13T22:06:58+5:302024-03-13T22:10:07+5:30
Kabul [Afghanistan], March 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported.
The tremors were felt at 20:54:10 IST, at a depth of 146 km.
In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:54:10 IST, Lat: 36.28 & Long: 70.25, Depth: 146 Km, Region: Afghanistan"
No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.
Further details are awaited.
