Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

The tremors were felt at 20:54:10 IST, at a depth of 146 km.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:54:10 IST, Lat: 36.28 & Long: 70.25, Depth: 146 Km, Region: Afghanistan"

No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited.

