Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 30 : An earthquake of a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale hit parts of Pakistan, mostly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported, quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

There have been no reports of earthquake-related casualties or damage as of now.

The earthquake's epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan and it had a depth of 215 kilometres, the PMD stated.

In a post on X, the PMD said, "An earthquake originated on 29-08-2024 at 10:57 PST, Mag: 5.4, Depth: 215 Km, Lat: 36.53 N, Long: 71.31 E, Epicenter: Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan. PMD ISLAMABAD."

Dawn stated that the tremors were felt across various cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like Mardan, Malakand, Hangu, Buner, Shangla, Dir and Charsadda. The earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Quoting The United States Geological Survey, Dawn stated that the quake's epicentre was 28km west-southwest of Afghanistan's Ishkashim town.

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 5.7, On: 29/08/2024 11:26:38 IST, Lat: 36.51 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 255 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on August 16, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan, according to the National Center for Seismology.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 6:35 pm (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 37.09 North and longitude 71.17 East and at a depth of 130 kilometers.

In a post on X, National Center for Seismology said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 16/08/2024 06:35:16 IST, Lat: 37.09 N, Long: 71.17 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

