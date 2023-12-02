Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Bangladesh
By ANI | Published: December 2, 2023 10:08 AM 2023-12-02T10:08:30+5:30 2023-12-02T10:10:04+5:30
Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 2 : An earthquake, of magnitude 5.6 on the richter scale, struck Bangladesh on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The quake occured on Saturday morning at 09:05:31 IST and was reported at a depth of 55 km.
In a post on social media platform X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magtnitude:5.6, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 09:05:31 IST, Lat: 23.15 & Long: 90.89, Depth: 55 Km, Location: Bangladesh."
No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.
