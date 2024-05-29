Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolts Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], May 29 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter Scale struck Myanmar on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 110 kilometers at 6:43 pm (IST).

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.6, On: 29/05/2024 18:43:26 IST, Lat: 23.46 N, Long: 94.54 E, Depth: 110 Km, Location: Myanmar."

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on May 1, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.34 and Longitude 95.85, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS had stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 01-05-2024, 20:51:43 IST, Lat: 26.34 & Long: 95.85, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar," National Center for Seismology stated in a post on X.

