Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts Pakistan

By ANI | Published: September 11, 2024 01:28 PM2024-09-11T13:28:22+5:302024-09-11T13:30:16+5:30

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Wednesday, the ...

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Pakistan at a depth of 33 kilometres at around 12:58 pm (IST).

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan."

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

