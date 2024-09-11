Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Pakistan at a depth of 33 kilometres at around 12:58 pm (IST).

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan."

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

