Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Greece

Athens [Greece], May 22 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Greece on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per NCS, the tremors occurred at 8:49 IST, with its epicentre located at a latitude of 35.96 N and longitude of 25.79 E, at a depth of 104 kilometres.

In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 22/05/2025 08:49:40 IST, Lat: 35.96 N, Long: 25.79 E, Depth: 104 Km, Location: Greece."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1925394972288684237

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor