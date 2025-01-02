Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts South Sandwich Island

New Delhi [India], January 2 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the South Sandwich Islands on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 7:18 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 95 kilometres at Latitude 56.29° S and Longitude 26.75° W.

