Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Mindanao in Philippines

Mindanao [Philippines], August 3 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Mindanao in the Philippines on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at 9.50 am (IST).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 8.24 North and longitude 126.74 East, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.1, On: 03/08/2024 09:50:26 IST, Lat: 8.24 N, Long: 126.74 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Mindanao, Philippines."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1819593395205296165

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor