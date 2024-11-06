Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts New Ireland region of Papa New Guinea

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], November 6 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the New Ireland region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS stated that the earthquake hit at 8:06 PM (IST), at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre of the quake was recorded at Latitude 4.84 S and Longitude 153.21 E.

