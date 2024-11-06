Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts New Ireland region of Papa New Guinea

By ANI | Published: November 6, 2024 08:40 PM2024-11-06T20:40:20+5:302024-11-06T20:45:06+5:30

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], November 6 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the ...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts New Ireland region of Papa New Guinea | Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts New Ireland region of Papa New Guinea

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts New Ireland region of Papa New Guinea

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], November 6 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the New Ireland region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS stated that the earthquake hit at 8:06 PM (IST), at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre of the quake was recorded at Latitude 4.84 S and Longitude 153.21 E.

"EQ of M: 6.1, On: 06/11/2024 20:06:26 IST, Lat: 4.84 S, Long: 153.21 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: New Ireland Region P.N.G," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app