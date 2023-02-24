Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Indonesia
Published: February 24, 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred North of Halmahera, Indonesia on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NSC, the earthquake originating at a depth of 99 Km, was felt at 01:32:47 IST.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 24-02-2023, 01:32:47 IST, Lat: 3.28 & Long: 128.36, Depth: 99 Km, Location: North of Halmahera, Indonesia," NCS tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
