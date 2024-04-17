Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Japan's Nagasaki

Nagasaki [Japan], April 17 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Nagasaki city of Japan on Wednesday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 19:44:43 IST at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 17-04-2024, 19:44:43 IST, Lat: 33.42 & Long: 132.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 228km ENE of Nagasaki, Japan," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X.

Further details are awaited.

