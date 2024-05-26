Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Vanuatu

Port-Vila [Vanuatu], May 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Vanuatu on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to USGS, the earthquake occurred at 83 km NNW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 29.2 kilometers. The earthquake occurred on Sunday at 9:23 am (local time).

The USGS stated that the earthquake was not expected to generate a tsunami.

In a post on X, US Geological Survey stated, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - 83 km NNW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu."

There have been no immediate reports of damage. Further details are awaited.

