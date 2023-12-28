Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts Japan's Kuril Islands

Tokyo [Japan], December 28 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:45 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS said the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude of 44.36 and longitude of 149.23. In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 28-12-2023, 14:45:12 IST, Lat: 44.36 & Long: 149.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kuril Islands, Japan."

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

