Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts Vanuatu Islands
By ANI | Published: July 26, 2023 07:10 PM 2023-07-26T19:10:22+5:30 2023-07-26T19:15:04+5:30
Port Vila [Vanuatu], July 26 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolted Vanuatu Islands on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology reported.
It took place at 18:14:38 IST, at a depth of 10 Km.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 14.66 and Longitude: 167.78, respectively.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 26-07-2023, 18:14:38 IST, Lat: -14.66 & Long: 167.78, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vanuatu Islands," the NCS tweeted
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor