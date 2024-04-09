Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hits Northern Molucca Sea

Jakarta [Indonesia], April 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolted the Northern Molucca Sea on Tuesday, as per National Center for Seismology data.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 15:17:58 IST, was at a depth of 10 km in the Northern Molucca Sea, according to the NCS data.

The NCS posted on X, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 09-04-2024, 15:17:58 IST, Lat: 2.77 & Long: 126.99, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Molucca Sea."

Earlier in November last year, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale struck the Molucca Sea, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 08:18 am at a depth of 110 Km.

No reports of casualties or material damage have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

