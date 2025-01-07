Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolts Nepal; multiple earthquakes reported in Xizang in Tibet Autonomous Region

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal's Lobuche on Tuesday morning, the USGS Earthquakes reported.

According to the USGS Earthquakes, the earthquake struck 93 kilometers northeast of Lobuche, Nepal, around 6:35 AM (IST).

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported a series of earthquakes in Xizang, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region, on Tuesday. The first earthquake, of magnitude 7.1, hit Xizang at 6:35 AM (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers.

NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 7.1, On: 07/01/2025 06:35:18 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang."

The latest earthquake of magnitude 5 hit Xizang at 7:13 am (IST).

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 07/01/2025 07:13:52 IST, Lat: 28.60 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 7 Km, Location: Xizang," NCS wrote on X.

In a prior post, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 07/01/2025 07:07:23 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 87.54 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Xizang."

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 07/01/2025 07:02:07 IST, Lat: 28.60 N, Long: 87.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," NCS wrote in another post.

The earthquakes along the Nepal-China border forced residents to evacuate their homes and move to open spaces.

However, so far, no casualties have been reported so far.

Speaking with ANI, a resident Meera Adhikari said, "I was sleeping at the time when the earthquake struck. The bed was shaking and I thought my child was moving the bed. I didn't pay that much attention but the shaking of the window prompted me to think that it's an earthquake. I then hurriedly called my child and evacuated the house and came to the open ground. I am still shaking out of fear and am in shock,"

Another resident, Biplov Adhikari, said, "I was in the toilet, I noticed that the door was shaking... It turned out to be an earthquake. I then hurriedly came down to the open space. My mother also was calling me to get out of the house..."

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

