Earthquake on July 5, 2025? Manga Predicted Tsunami Three Times Larger Than 2011 Disaster

The internet is buzzing with fear and concern about a manga prediction about an earthquake that could trigger a Tsunami in Japan on July 5, 2025, according to her predictions. Manga, a comic or cartoonist called as 'manga' in Japanese language, in her book "The Future I Saw" by Ryo Tatsuki​​​​​ released in the year 2021 had predicted that disaster will struck between Japan and the Philippines under the sea bed which will trigger a tsunami which will be three times larger than the one in 2011 disaster.

Manga also knowns as 'New Baba Vanga' have spread panic among netizens after the prediction has gone viral on social media sites where several videos across internet, especially in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, South Korea and North Korea. Posts on X have amplified the panic, with several users linking it to fears of a Nankai Trough megaquake. A disaster of over 330 earthquakes near Tokara, one of the Islands in Japan and a volcanic eruption on Mount Shinmoe in Kyushu also raised fears among people as they coincide with the manga's predicted timeline.

However, the weather department has not predicted such an incident and has not issued any warnings related to it. Sky Perfect JSAT conducted a survey in June this year and found that 49.4% of Japanese respondents had heard about the prophecy regarding a major earthquake, while 50.6% were unaware.

A total of 1,000 individuals, aged between 15 and 69, participated in the survey, which included 61.4% women in their teen stage and fifties, like about 57.8%, who were most likely to have heard the rumours. In the men's teen category, 54.2% and twenties, 51.8% were more aware of the prophecy, according to the Nippon report.

However, there were no scientific prediction and evidence to support this claim, but still tourist from East Asian countries cancelling or rescheduling their trips to Japan. Meanwhile, the manga who predicted this earned fame after she predicted the 2011 Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami. His another prediction related to earthquake and tsunami have created panic and anxiety among the people.

Meanwhile, the manga's author, Ryo Tatsuki, told people not to take her predictions too seriously and to rely on weather experts' research instead. She requested people stay calm and not be overly influenced by her forecasts, opting to trust the views of experts instead.

Economic Impact on Japan Due to Prediction

The prediction of this unproven tsunami and earthquake in Japan affected Japanese economy airlines, including Greater Bay Airlines, which reduced its number of flights as bookings dropped by 30%. Travellers and tourists from Hong Kong, China, Thailand, and Vietnam have already stopped booking flight tickets and hotels.

A tourist spot in Japan, Tottori, has been significantly affected by this, as there was about a 50% drop in bookings from Hong Kong in May. This could lead to major losses to the tourism and hospitality industry in Japan, which is estimated to ¥560 billion ($3.9 billion), according to Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, reported by NDTV.

Japanese Government on Prediction

Experts are arguing to ignore such predictions and rumours, requesting citizens to stay calm. Experts say predicting natural calamities, like earthquakes and tsunamis, is currently beyond scientific capabilities. Professor Naoya Sekiya from the University of Tokyo stated that the importance of preparedness for disasters at any time, rather than focusing on unsubstantiated predictions.