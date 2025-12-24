East Turkistan govt in exile condemns China for genocide, seeks recognition of occupation

Washington, DC [US], December 24 : The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) recently marked the 76th anniversary of what it described as the illegal occupation of East Turkistan, referred to by China as "Xinjiang", by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The ETGE reiterated its urgent call for international intervention to end what it said were ongoing atrocities and to restore East Turkistan's independence.

According to an ETGE press release, the anniversary commemorates events in 1949, when the PRC launched a military invasion of East Turkistan just 11 days after its founding by the Chinese Communist Party.

As per the press release, a demonstration was held in front of the White House on December 21, 2025, where the ETGE and the East Turkistan National Movement honoured the victims of 76 years of Chinese occupation.

Participants and officials called for concrete measures to hold Beijing accountable for what the ETGE described as genocide, colonisation and crimes against humanity.

The press release quoted Foreign Minister Salih Hudayar, who also leads the East Turkistan National Movement, as saying, "China's systematic campaign against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples meets the clear legal definition of genocide."

Further detailing Hudayar's condemnation of the Chinese occupation, the press release quoted him as saying, "Since 1949, the people of East Turkistan have endured unimaginable atrocities under Chinese colonial rule. Millions have been imprisoned, sterilised, enslaved, and killed. This is state-organised genocide, not mere repression or human rights violations. The only lasting solution is restoring East Turkistan's independence and sovereignty."

Hudayar urged the United States and other governments to move beyond symbolic statements and take decisive action, beginning with formally recognising East Turkistan as an occupied country under international law.

He also called for targeted sanctions against Chinese officials and corporations allegedly complicit in genocide, a ban on imports produced through forced labour, and international support for East Turkistan's case before global courts.

ETGE President Mamtimin Ala highlighted the broader global implications of China's occupation.

According to the press release, he warned, "Beijing's occupation of East Turkistan endangers not only the survival of an entire nation but also international stability. Failure to act decisively will embolden China's expansionist drive and threaten freedom globally."

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) is a political organisation established to represent the interests of the people of East Turkistan, a region currently administered by the People's Republic of China (PRC) as Xinjiang.

