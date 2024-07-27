East Turkistan National Movement reaffirms region's quest for independence amid China's repression

Washington, DC [United States], July 27 : The East Turkistan National Movement (ETNM) declared that China's severe repression of Uyghurs in East Turkistan will not deter the region's quest for independence.

On the contrary, ETNM said that Beijing's harsh policies of colonization and suppression are only fortifying the resolve of the East Turkistani people.

The ETNM on social media platform X, asserted, "China's ruthless Uyghur genocide in occupied East Turkistan will fail to prevent East Turkistan's independence. Instead, China's brutal campaign of colonization, genocide, and occupation only fuels the unwavering determination and resilience of the East Turkistani people, strengthening their resolve to reclaim their independence and liberty. East Turkistan will rise again! Independence is inevitable!"

The East Turkistan National Movement (ETNM), is a non-profit organization dedicated to human rights and political advocacy. It was established in Washington DC in June 2017 by Salih Hudayar, a Uyghur American consultant and graduate student.

East Turkistan is a name used historically, and by many advocacy groups to refer to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

Reports on human rights violations in Xinjiang highlight a range of severe abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups. According to investigations by human rights organizations and international media, over one million Uyghurs have been detained in so-called "re-education camps" or "vocational training centres" that the Chinese government describes as measures to combat extremism. Cultural and religious repression is evident through the destruction of Uyghur mosques and cemeteries, as well as restrictions on religious practices.

Recently, in a groundbreaking ruling, the Court of the Citizens of the World (CCW) delivered a verdict against China for its alleged perpetration of genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang (East Turkistan) and Tibet.

The tribunal, convened in the Hague, Netherlands, from July 8-12, marked a significant moment in international justice as it addressed accusations of systematic atrocities committed by Beijing. Representatives of the East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE), speaking on behalf of the Uyghur and Tibetan communities, had welcomed the tribunal's decision as a pivotal step towards accountability.

ETGE underscored the historical context of East Turkistan as an area with aspirations of independence, now subjected to what they describe as Beijing's relentless campaign to suppress dissent and assimilate the region into a unified Chinese nation.

